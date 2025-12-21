White House sees no oil price spike after tanker seizures

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Washington administration does not predict a rise in energy prices in the United States due to the seizure of oil tankers off the Venezuelan coast by American forces.

This was stated by the head of the White House National Economic Council, Kevin Hassett, News.Az reports.

"These are small volumes of oil compared to global supply," he said on CBS, referring to the oil carried by the tankers in question. "So I don't think people in the U.S. should be concerned about prices rising because of the seizure of these ships. There were only a few of them, and they were linked to the black market," Hassett added.

