WHO chief thanks Turkic Council leaders for support in COVID-19 fight

The World Health Organization (WHO) is grateful for the support of the Turkic Council leaders in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on his Twitter page.

The WHO chief on Friday attended the extraordinary summit of the Turkic Council, held through videoconferencing on the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“I thanked Turkic Council leaders for their comprehensive efforts around the preparedness & response to the COVID19 pandemic, including their acts of solidarity with each other & other countries through financial contribution & provision of medical supplies,” Tedros Ghebreyesus wrote.

