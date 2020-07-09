WHO: COVID-19 still out of control in most countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic is still out of control in most countries.

"We know that when countries take a comprehensive approach based on fundamental public health measures, find, isolate, test and treat cases, and trace and quarantine contacts, the COVID-19 outbreak can be brought under control," Dr. Tedros stated. "But in most of the virus is not under control. It is getting worse," he added and called on the global community to learn from the few countries that have managed to bring the coronavirus under control.

Since the virus was first registered in China in late 2019, over 12 million cases were confirmed worldwide, out of which more than 3 million were reported in the United States.

