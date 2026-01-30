WHO: Nipah virus risk remains low in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization said on Friday that the risk of the Nipah virus spreading in India remains low, with no evidence of wider transmission so far.

Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, WHO Health Emergencies Programme official Anais Legand said none of the more than 190 people who had contact with the two confirmed cases in India had tested positive or shown symptoms. She added that neither patient had travelled while symptomatic, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The risk at the national, regional and global level is considered low,” Legand said, noting that both infected patients are currently hospitalised and alive, with one showing signs of improvement.

Several Asian locations, including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, have tightened airport screening as a precaution after India confirmed the cases.

The WHO said it is awaiting genetic sequencing data from India to assess whether the virus has mutated, but stressed that there is currently “no specific evidence” to raise concern.

Nipah is carried by fruit bats and animals such as pigs and can cause fever and brain inflammation. It has a high fatality rate and no approved treatment, although vaccines are under development. The source of the current infections is still under investigation, with possible exposure routes including contaminated palm juice or healthcare settings.

