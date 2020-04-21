WHO says currently not possible to determine precise source of coronavirus

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that it is not possible to determine the precise source of the new coronavirus at this stage, Reuters reported.

As of now, no conclusions could be made, said Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

However, the available evidence suggests an animal origin, Kasai told an online press conference.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week his government is trying to determine whether the coronavirus emanated from a lab in Wuhan in central China.

