Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant loses £186,000

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant loses £186,000

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A contestant on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, Kevin Leetion, saw his winnings significantly drop after failing to correctly answer the £250,000 question.

Having already reached the £125,000 milestone, the former police officer chose to gamble on a question concerning the history of the Victoria Cross, News.Az reports, citing Standard.

The question asked which conflict the Victoria Cross was originally created to honor. Leetion incorrectly guessed the Boer War, while the correct answer was the Crimean War.

Because he answered incorrectly, his prize money plummeted from the £125,000 he had secured back down to his safety net of £32,000, resulting in a total loss of £186,000 in potential and banked prize money. Host Jeremy Clarkson expressed his sympathy as Leetion left the game with the lower amount.

News.Az