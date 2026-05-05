Why the crypto market is rising today (May 5, 2026)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cryptocurrency market has experienced a notable surge on May 5, 2026, with Bitcoin holding steady near $81,000 and several altcoins edging higher.

This upward movement is primarily attributed to a de-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, specifically reports of a cooling conflict between the U.S. and Iran, News.Az reports, citing Crypto News.

This shift has led to a drop in Brent crude prices to approximately $107 per barrel, reducing oil-linked inflation fears and restoring investor appetite for riskier assets.

Technical factors have also played a significant role, as Bitcoin reclaimed its bull market support band for the first time in six months, a move seen by analysts as a major psychological breakout. Institutional demand remains a strong tailwind, evidenced by consistent inflows into spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, including BlackRock's IBIT and ETHA. Furthermore, market sentiment has been bolstered by the "Clarity Act" progress in the U.S. Senate and strong earnings from major tech firms, providing a supportive macro environment for digital assets.

News.Az