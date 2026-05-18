Who will lead the Global South? China’s Belt and Road vs America’s strategic partnerships

Who will lead the Global South? China’s Belt and Road vs America’s strategic partnerships

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Competition between China and United States is no longer limited to trade, military power or technology.

Increasingly, the rivalry is expanding across the Global South, where both powers are competing for influence through infrastructure investment, energy cooperation, diplomacy, financing and strategic partnerships.

From Africa and Central Asia to the Middle East and Latin America, developing countries have become central arenas in the evolving geopolitical contest between Beijing and Washington. China’s Belt and Road Initiative has dramatically expanded Beijing’s economic and political presence across multiple regions over the past decade, while the United States and its allies are responding with new partnership frameworks, investment initiatives and strategic engagement efforts.

For many developing countries, this competition creates both opportunities and risks. Governments seek investment, infrastructure and technology, but also want to avoid becoming trapped in geopolitical rivalry between major powers.

The broader question now shaping global politics is increasingly clear: who will lead the Global South in the emerging international order?

What is the Belt and Road Initiative?

The Belt and Road Initiative, often called BRI, is one of the largest international infrastructure and connectivity projects in modern history.

Launched by China in 2013, the initiative aims to strengthen trade, transportation and economic links across:

Asia

Africa

Europe

The Middle East

Latin America

The project includes investments in:

Railways

Ports

Highways

Energy infrastructure

Industrial zones

Telecommunications

Logistics networks

China presents the initiative as a platform for economic cooperation and shared development.

For Beijing, the Belt and Road also supports broader strategic goals including:

Expanding trade routes

Securing energy access

Strengthening political partnerships

Increasing international influence

Supporting Chinese companies abroad

Over time, BRI has become one of the most visible symbols of China’s growing global role.

Why did China expand so aggressively into the Global South?

Several factors explain China’s growing engagement with developing countries.

First, China’s economic growth created enormous demand for:

Energy resources

Raw materials

Export markets

International transportation corridors

Second, Beijing sought to diversify trade routes and reduce dependence on maritime chokepoints vulnerable to geopolitical tensions.

Third, many developing countries urgently needed infrastructure investment that Western institutions often failed to provide quickly enough.

Chinese financing and construction companies moved aggressively into this gap.

At the same time, Beijing increasingly viewed the Global South as strategically important for:

Diplomatic influence

International voting support

Economic partnerships

Multipolar global governance

China’s leadership often frames cooperation with developing countries as part of a broader effort to create a more balanced international system less dominated by Western powers.

Why has the Belt and Road become controversial?

Although many countries welcomed Chinese investment, the Belt and Road Initiative has also faced growing criticism.

Critics raise concerns regarding:

Debt sustainability

Financial transparency

Environmental standards

Political influence

Strategic dependency

Some Western governments accuse China of using infrastructure financing to expand geopolitical leverage.

The term “debt trap diplomacy” became widely debated, although experts remain divided over how accurately it describes Chinese lending practices overall.

Certain projects also faced criticism because of:

Delays

Cost overruns

Limited local employment

Governance concerns

At the same time, many developing countries continue viewing Chinese investment as essential because infrastructure gaps remain enormous across large parts of the Global South.

For numerous governments, the immediate need for roads, ports and energy systems outweighs geopolitical concerns.

How is the United States responding?

The United States and its allies increasingly view China’s expanding influence as a strategic challenge.

Washington has therefore expanded efforts to strengthen partnerships across:

Africa

Southeast Asia

Latin America

The Indo Pacific

Central Asia

The Middle East

American strategy generally focuses on:

Investment partnerships

Technology cooperation

Security coordination

Supply chain diversification

Infrastructure support

Energy transition initiatives

The United States also emphasizes:

Democratic governance

Transparency

Private sector investment

Rules based international systems

Unlike China’s heavily state driven financing model, American approaches often rely more heavily on:

Private investment

Multilateral institutions

Strategic alliances

Development partnerships

The broader goal is counterbalancing Chinese influence without forcing countries into direct confrontation.

Why is the Global South so strategically important now?

The Global South has become increasingly important because it represents:

Rapid population growth

Expanding markets

Strategic resources

Future industrial centers

Key trade corridors

Critical voting blocs internationally

Many developing countries are becoming major geopolitical actors themselves rather than passive participants in global politics.

Control over:

Energy resources

Critical minerals

Maritime routes

Industrial supply chains

Infrastructure corridors

increasingly shapes international influence.

At the same time, emerging economies often seek greater independence from traditional Western dominated institutions.

This creates opportunities for both China and the United States to expand partnerships and influence.

How are infrastructure projects shaping geopolitics?

Infrastructure is increasingly becoming a geopolitical tool.

Ports, railways, pipelines and logistics corridors now influence:

Trade flows

Military access

Energy security

Political influence

Regional integration

For example, transportation routes linking:

Asia

Central Asia

The South Caucasus

The Middle East

Europe

are gaining major strategic importance.

Countries located along these corridors increasingly benefit from:

Investment

Transit revenues

Industrial development

Geopolitical leverage

Infrastructure diplomacy has therefore become central to global competition.

The struggle is no longer only about military bases or alliances.

It is increasingly about connectivity and economic integration.

What role does energy play in the rivalry?

Energy security remains one of the most important dimensions of major power competition.

China is one of the world’s largest energy importers, making stable access to oil, gas and renewable energy supply chains strategically critical.

As a result, Beijing has expanded energy partnerships across:

The Middle East

Central Asia

Africa

Latin America

Meanwhile, the United States continues maintaining strong influence in global energy markets through:

Strategic alliances

LNG exports

Financial systems

Energy technologies

The transition toward renewable energy is also reshaping competition.

Control over:

Battery supply chains

Solar technologies

Critical minerals

Electric vehicle production

is becoming increasingly important for long term geopolitical influence.

Why is Africa becoming a major geopolitical arena?

Africa has become one of the key regions where U.S.–China competition is most visible.

The continent’s:

Young population

Natural resources

Urban growth

Strategic geography

make it increasingly important globally.

China has invested heavily in African infrastructure including:

Railways

Ports

Power plants

Telecommunications

Industrial parks

Meanwhile, the United States increasingly seeks deeper engagement through:

Trade partnerships

Security cooperation

Technology initiatives

Development financing

African governments themselves often seek balanced relationships with multiple global powers rather than exclusive alignment.

Many leaders emphasize pragmatic cooperation focused on development needs rather than ideological blocs.

How does technology affect competition in the Global South?

Technology has become another major area of influence competition.

China has expanded digital infrastructure projects involving:

Telecommunications

Smart city systems

Surveillance technologies

E commerce platforms

Digital payments

Meanwhile, the United States and its allies promote alternative digital ecosystems focused on:

Open internet standards

Cybersecurity

Data protection

Private sector innovation

The competition increasingly extends into:

Artificial intelligence

Semiconductor access

Cloud computing

Digital governance

Developing countries now face important choices regarding which technological systems and standards they adopt.

Why are many countries avoiding choosing sides?

Most Global South countries do not want to become trapped between Washington and Beijing.

Many governments benefit economically from Chinese investment while simultaneously maintaining important security or financial relationships with the United States and Western institutions.

As a result, numerous countries pursue:

Strategic balancing

Multi vector diplomacy

Nonalignment

Flexible partnerships

This reflects a broader trend toward multipolar international politics.

Many developing countries increasingly seek autonomy rather than dependence on any single major power.

The Global South is therefore becoming more politically influential and diplomatically independent.

How does the rivalry affect international institutions?

Competition between China and the United States increasingly influences:

Development banks

Trade systems

International organizations

Infrastructure financing

Climate negotiations

China has expanded its role in institutions such as:

BRICS

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Regional development initiatives

Meanwhile, the United States continues playing central roles in:

The World Bank

IMF systems

NATO aligned partnerships

Western financial institutions

The struggle increasingly concerns who shapes future global governance structures.

Could the rivalry divide the world economically?

Some analysts worry that growing competition could fragment the international system into competing economic spheres.

This could affect:

Trade networks

Technology standards

Infrastructure systems

Financial mechanisms

Supply chains

However, many Global South countries resist rigid bloc politics because they depend on economic relations with multiple partners simultaneously.

The future global order may therefore become more flexible and multipolar rather than fully divided into two opposing camps.

Why does Central Asia and the South Caucasus matter?

Regions such as Central Asia and the South Caucasus are gaining strategic importance because of their roles in:

Energy transit

Transportation corridors

Eurasian connectivity

Trade diversification

Countries in these regions increasingly benefit from competition among major powers seeking access and influence.

Infrastructure projects connecting:

China

Central Asia

Azerbaijan

Türkiye

Europe

are becoming increasingly important for global trade diversification.

This enhances the geopolitical importance of emerging middle corridor routes and regional connectivity strategies.

How does climate change influence the competition?

Climate change is reshaping development priorities globally.

Many Global South countries require massive investment for:

Renewable energy

Climate adaptation

Sustainable infrastructure

Water systems

Green transportation

China currently dominates several renewable energy sectors including:

Solar panels

Battery manufacturing

Electric vehicles

Meanwhile, the United States and its allies are increasing green investment partnerships internationally.

Climate financing therefore represents another major arena of geopolitical competition and cooperation.

Could the Global South become more independent overall?

One of the most important long term trends is the growing political confidence of many developing countries.

Rather than simply aligning with existing powers, many states increasingly seek:

Strategic autonomy

Regional integration

Independent diplomacy

Diversified partnerships

The Global South itself is becoming more influential economically and politically.

Countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America increasingly shape:

Energy markets

Commodity production

Population growth

Manufacturing

Global consumption trends

This may gradually reduce the dominance of traditional Western centered global systems.

What could the future international order look like?

The world may be moving toward a more multipolar system where:

China expands economic influence

The United States retains major security and technological advantages

Regional powers gain greater autonomy

Developing countries exercise more diplomatic flexibility

Rather than a simple bipolar Cold War style division, the future international order may become more fluid and competitive.

Infrastructure, trade and technology partnerships may matter as much as traditional military alliances.

Why does this competition matter globally?

The struggle for influence in the Global South affects:

Global trade routes

Energy security

Technology systems

Climate policy

International institutions

Economic development

Geopolitical stability

The outcome may shape how globalization evolves over the coming decades.

The rivalry between China and United States is therefore not only about which power becomes stronger.

It is about who influences the future direction of global development itself.

The central question is no longer whether the Global South matters strategically.

It clearly does.

The real question is whether developing countries can transform growing great power competition into opportunities for sustainable growth and greater international influence without becoming divided by geopolitical confrontation.

News.Az