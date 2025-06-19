Yandex metrika counter

Why has Trump postponed the TikTok ban?

  • World
  • Share
Why has Trump postponed the TikTok ban?
Photo: BBC

US President Donald Trump has for a third time extended the deadline that would have required TikTok to be sold or face a ban in the US, News.az reports citing BBC.

A bipartisan law passed by Congress last year mandates TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sell the app.

The platform 'went dark' for a day in January after the law took effect, until Trump intervened issuing consecutive 75-day postponements, and now a 90 day extension until September.

The US government has said TikTok poses a threat to national security because Chinese authorities might access its vast trove of user data, which Beijing denies.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      