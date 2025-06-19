Why has Trump postponed the TikTok ban?

If there is no deal, will TikTok be banned?

Senator Mark Warner accused Trump of "flouting the law and ignoring its own national security findings about the risks posed by a PRC [People's Republic of China] controlled TikTok".

So a ban remains at least a legal possibility. Source: Getty Images | President Donald Trump has said he would "like to see TikTok remain alive".

And the executive orders extending the time to find a buyer do not overturn the sell-or-ban law passed by Congress and upheld by the US Supreme Court.

If no deal is reached by 17 September, the app could once again face a US ban and be pulled from app stores.

President Trump has previously said "multiple investors" were closing in on a deal.

He also suggested the US could offer a deal where China agrees to approve a TikTok sale in exchange for relief from US tariffs on Chinese imports.

But it is unlikely that TikTok's parent company will sell without the blessing of the Chinese government.

Several potential buyers have cropped up in reports.

Amazon has put in a last-minute offer to the White House to acquire TikTok, according to the BBC's US partner CBS. Amazon declined to comment.

Trump has said he would be open to selling TikTok to Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, as well as Elon Musk, although the latter said he had no intention of buying.

Other potential buyers include billionaire Frank McCourt, together with Canadian businessman Kevin O'Leary - a celebrity investor on Shark Tank, the US version of Dragons' Den.

Alexis Ohanian, who co-founded Reddit, said in a post on X last month that he had joined Mr McCourt's bid.

The biggest YouTuber in the world Jimmy Donaldson - AKA MrBeast - has also said he's looking to buy TikTok as part of a group of investors.

Tim Stokely, the British founder of OnlyFans, has also to offered to buy TikTok under his recently re-launched company, Zoop.

Computing giant Microsoft, private equity giant Blackstone, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and search engine Perplexity AI are also reportedly in the running for a stake.