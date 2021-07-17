Wildfire in Spain's Costa Brava forces hundreds from their homes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The blaze, which police think was caused by a discarded cigarette, tore through more than 400 hectares (about 1,000 acres) of forest and scrubland on the edge of the Cap de Creus natural park, a popular tourist area in Llanca, Catalonia.

Catalan regional government's fire service confirmed that six aircraft and 90 fire crews were working on the ground.

Video images shot by firefighters showed them clambering across the rocky terrain as they worked in the darkness to tackle the fire, which started on Friday.

