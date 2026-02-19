Will the US begin war on Iran by Saturday?

The United States will be ready to begin a war on Iran by Saturday, according to a report from the Telegraph citing defense officials who briefed President Donald Trump.

The officials reportedly told Trump that the American military buildup of aircraft and ships will reach the necessary level by the weekend for air strikes to begin against Iran, News.az reports, citing ABC News.

The military preparation follows the movement of approximately 50 additional fighter jets, air-to-air refueling tankers, and other aircraft toward the Middle East this week. A second aircraft carrier strike group, the USS Gerald R. Ford, is expected to arrive in the eastern Mediterranean within days.

This combined force of combat jets, support aircraft, and warships would enable the US to conduct non-stop bombardment of Iran for weeks if Trump gives the order. The buildup also includes enhanced ground-based missile defenses positioned around the Middle East over the past month, which would help protect the US, Gulf allies, and Israel from potential Iranian missile retaliation.

President Trump has not yet decided whether to strike Iran, according to the report.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump has been briefed on military options, which include attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities. Additional options could include attempts to affect regime change through air strikes, potentially targeting Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior allies, and leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, while also damaging command-and-control capabilities.

