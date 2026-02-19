CNN: Trump yet to make final decision as US military prepared to strike Iran

CNN: Trump yet to make final decision as US military prepared to strike Iran

The U.S. military is prepared to launch strikes against Iran as early as this weekend, although Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on authorizing military action, sources familiar with the matter said.

According to the sources, the White House has been informed that the military could be ready to carry out an attack within days, following a substantial buildup of U.S. air and naval assets in the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

However, one source noted that Trump has privately weighed both arguments for and against military action and has sought input from advisers and allies on the best course forward.

Senior national security officials convened Wednesday in the White House Situation Room to review developments related to Iran, a person familiar with the discussions said. Trump was also briefed the same day by special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner regarding indirect talks with Iranian representatives that took place a day earlier.

It remains unclear whether Trump will make a decision by the weekend.

“He is spending a lot of time thinking about this,” one source said.

