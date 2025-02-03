Wine, chocolate, and cheese are among the U.S. products set to face Canadian tariffs
More details have emerged on the U.S. products that will face Canada’s 25% retaliatory tariffs starting Tuesday, News.Az reports citing BBC.
The first wave of taxes will apply to $30bn worth of US imported goods and they'll remain in place until the US eliminates its tariffs on Canada, the Department of Finance says.
The list of tariffed products, external includes:
Meat: Live poultry, dried or smoked meat, sausages
Dairy: Milk, cream, yoghurt, butter and cheese
Fruit and veg: Tomatoes, citrus, apricots, cherries and peaches
Drinks: Coffee, tea, fruit juice and wine
As well as oats, pasta, chocolate, tomato ketchup and more.