Winter storms disrupt Thanksgiving travel with over 1,400 flight delays across US - VIDEO

More than 1,400 flights were delayed and at least 56 were canceled in the U.S. as Thanksgiving weekend travelers contended with unseasonably cold and snowy weather across much of the country.

Travel was complicated on Thursday due to wintery storms that blanketed parts of the East Coast and northeastern U.S., with an Arctic blast expected to produce heavy snowfall in some ares bordering the Great Lakes over the weekend.Travelers should check with their individual airlines and airports for confirmation of any current or upcoming delays. Experts advise arriving at airports earlier than usual and preparing for potential disruptions by having flexible travel plans when possible.Weather is expected to continue to be cold and stormy in many parts of the country in the days after Thanksgiving. Regardless of weather concerns, holiday weekend travel is expected to be busier than ever, with the AAA estimated that a record-breaking 80 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles.

