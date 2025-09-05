Work halted at Hyundai’s U.S. battery plant after hundreds detained in raid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Construction at Hyundai’s $4.3 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Georgia has been paused after U.S. authorities detained up to 450 workers in a large-scale raid on Thursday.

The facility, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor and South Korea’s LG Energy Solution, is one of the biggest investments in Georgia’s history and was set to begin operations later this year. Authorities said the raid was part of an investigation into unlawful employment practices. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) confirmed arrests were being made, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

South Korean media reported around 30 South Korean nationals were among those detained. Hyundai-GA Battery Co. said it is cooperating with authorities and paused work to assist the investigation. Hyundai added that EV production at its nearby plant remains unaffected.

LG Energy Solution, which holds a 50% stake in the project, said it is working with South Korea’s government and U.S. officials to secure the release of detained employees, providing interpreters and legal aid. Shares of LGES fell 2.3% following the news.

The raid highlights the Trump administration’s stepped-up crackdown on migrant labor, with immigration authorities given broader powers and record funding to pursue enforcement operations.

