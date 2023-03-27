World Health Organization certifies Azerbaijan as malaria-free country

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization (WHO) has certified Azerbaijan as a malaria-free country, News.Az reports citing WHO's European Bureau.

This achievement has been made possible thanks to the continued political investment and dedication of medical professionals, as well as targeted prevention, early detection and treatment of all cases of malaria, the organization said.

It should be noted that the issue of obtaining a certificate was discussed during the meeting of Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev with a WHO delegation in October last year.

To be certified as malaria-free by WHO, a country must provide conclusive evidence that its entire territory has been free of local transmission chains for at least three consecutive years.

News.Az