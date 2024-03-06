"World HR Summit 2024" held for the first time in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Organized by the Azerbaijan HR Institute and mainly sponsored by NEQSOL Holding, co-sponsored by the Azersun Holding, Passgage, Enocta, bp, Mega Life, Senswise, Provide Solutions, the World HR Summit 2024 has been successfully held on February 28, 2024 in Fairmont Baku Flame Towers for the first time with the participation of the most renowned 500 HR leaders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, business and C-level professionals, News.Az reports.

The UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability network with over 15,000 companies and over 5,000 members from over 160 countries, was the main partner of the Summit.

Emil Huseynov, founder and director of the Azerbaijan HR Institute, as the chair of the Organizing Committee noted that the World HR Summit 2024 was based on “areas of modern innovations and competitive human capital” – the third one out of five priorities envisaged in the “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development”, which was approved by the Order (dated 2 February 2021) of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. World HR Summit 2024 was an outstanding event dedicated to the advancement of novelties, the dissemination of cutting-edge innovations and technologies in the field of human resources, as well as the exchange of diverse experiences through dialogues and discussions by bringing together the top representatives of the management sphere. The theme of the “World HR SUMMIT 2024” was “Creating Value Together”.

World HR SUMMIT 2024” was graced by the presence of the legendary Dave Ulrich, recognized globally as the Father of Modern HR, #1 Management Guru by Business Week, a top 5 Coach in Forbes, one of the World’s top creative people in the business profiled by Fast Company, as well as Dr.Amy Dufrane, CEO of HR Certification İnstitute (HRCI), premier credentialing organization for HR profession and Berna Oztinaz, the President of European Association for People Management (EAPM).

During the event, the distinguised moderators and global keynote speakers touched upon the latest innovations and future expectations in the field of human resources management on a single platform for the first time. The event participants obtained new ideas and experiences related to topics such as global trends in HR and new challenges, digital human resources and artificial intelligence, as well as strategic human resources perspectives for executives. The historical event was ended with the World HR Excellence Awarding Ceremony.

Up to now, Azerbaijan HR Institute successfully organized the Baku International HR Forum, Baku International CEO Summit in 2022 year and the Global HR Summit in 2023.

News.Az, an English-language media outlet based in Azerbaijan, was an official media partner of the "World HR Summit 2024".

News.Az