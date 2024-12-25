World leaders offer condolences to Azerbaijan over plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

World leaders have offered their condolences to Azerbaijan following the crash of an Embraer 190 aircraft operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Sergey Melikov, Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation, along with officials from various states and governments and representatives of international organizations, shared their sympathies, News.Az reports.They expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and wished a swift recovery to the injured, with many leaders conveying their messages via social media.

News.Az