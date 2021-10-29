World leaders set to tackle burning economic issues at G20 meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

This weekend’s Rome summit of the G20, which brings together the world’s top 20 economies, will focus on fighting climate change, the coronavirus’ continuing fallout, taxation of the digital economy, and tensions related to trade and geopolitics, Anadolu Agency reports.

World leaders will bring the idea of inclusive and sustainable economic recovery to the table while trying to tackle inequality in the global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The world has faced unique difficulties in 2020 and 2021, as the pandemic damaged the world economy while problems such as climate change and inequality grew worse.

At the summit, the G20 countries, which make up 80% of the world economy and 75% of the global trade, will be gathering for the 16th time.

In addition to discussions of economic and financial problems, meetings are expected to discuss the immigration crisis, vaccination issues, and geopolitical tensions.

G20 members include Turkey, the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Canada, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Indonesia, India, Russia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the EU bloc.

Italy, as the G20 term chair, also invited representatives of Azerbaijan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, the Philippines, New Zealand, the Netherlands, and Singapore.

News.Az