World refugees exceed 100 million, UN chief says

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that more than 100 million people living in countries rocked by conflict, persecution, hunger and climate chaos have been forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in other areas, cities and countries.

The UN chief made the remarks in a message on the occasion of June 20 – World Refugee Day, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

“These are individual women, children and men making difficult journeys, often facing violence, exploitation, discrimination and abuse,” Guterres said.

He noted that the international community has the duty and obligation to protect refugees and open more avenues of support: “Refugees need and deserve support and solidarity, not ‘closed borders and pushbacks’.”

Guterres highlighted solutions to resettle refugees, calling for greater international support for host countries to boost access to quality education, decent work, health care, housing and social protection.

"And we need much stronger political will to make peace, so refugees can return safely to their homes," the UN chief said.

Noting this year's theme of world day is "Hope Away from Home," Guterres called on the international community to harness the hope that refugees carry in their hearts.

"Let's match their courage with the opportunities they need, every step of the way," he said.

According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR), at the end of 2021, the number of people forced to flee stood at 89.3 million.1 Since then, the war in Ukraine has displaced millions within the country as well as in other countries, primarily in Europe.

On May 23, 2022, UNHCR announced that the number of people forced to flee due to persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations and events seriously disturbing public order had reached more than 100 million for the first time on record. This means 1 in every 78 people on Earth has been forced to flee – a dramatic milestone that few would have expected a decade ago.

