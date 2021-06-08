World welcomes UN court's Ratko Mladic genocide conviction

+ ↺ − 16 px

The upholding of Ratko Mladic’s conviction for genocide and crimes against humanity on Tuesday drew praise and relief from both the international community and relatives of his victims.

Mladic, also known as the "Butcher of Bosnia," had unsuccessfully appealed his 2017 conviction at a UN court in The Hague.

The 78-year-old led forces who committed the massacre of Bosnian Muslims (Bosniaks) during the 1990s Bosnian War.

He was also found to have had "significant responsibility" for the genocide of over 8,000 Muslim men and boys committed in the town of Srebrenica in 1995.

But for many, Mladic’s crimes are so grave that no sentence could possibly atone for the thousands killed and injured by his forces.

People who lost their relatives in the war welcomed the final decision by the court with tears of joy.

Nura Mustafic, who lost three sons and her husband in the genocide in Srebrenica, said that her most loved ones are no longer alive because of Mladic.

"Let it be known that genocide took place in Srebrenica. Look what one man did. He killed my husband, my sons, and my entire next generation,” said Mustafic.

Mejra Djogaz, another mother from Srebrenica, said that the court had made the expected decision.

"Although Mladic is in good spirits even in prison, our children don’t even have a grave, '' said Djogaz.

Suada Alic said that sooner or later, justice would be served.

"I lost nine members of my family in the war. The remains of my husband's bones have still not been found," said Alic.

