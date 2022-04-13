Yandex metrika counter

World’s leading oil trader to stop trading Russian oil

The world’s top independent oil merchant Vitol Group will stop trading Russian oil by the end of the year, News.az reports citing CNN.

The move is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 and the company would not be entering into any new Russian crude and product transactions, the source added.


News.Az 

