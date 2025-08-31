WP: Gaza Strip could be placed under US protectorate for at least 10 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trump administration's plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip calls for placing the Palestinian enclave under American protectorate for at least 10 years, as well as at least temporarily resettling all of its residents, News.Az reports citing the Washington Post.

As the publication writes, the American authorities have developed a project to create a trust fund for the reconstruction, economic development and transformation of the Gaza Strip called GREAT Trust (Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust). According to WP, it provides for "transferring the enclave under American protectorate for at least 10 years." According to this plan, the United States does not plan to invest its own funds in the restoration of the Gaza Strip and expects to attract investments of at least $100 billion, which, presumably, should bring investors a fourfold profit.

At the same time, as the newspaper notes, the plan provides for "at least the temporary displacement of the entire population of more than two million Gaza." It is assumed that landowners willing to hand over their property for its further restoration will be offered "digital assets" that they can use to purchase real estate in other places or exchange for an apartment in one of the "smart cities" that are planned to be built on the territory of the enclave. In addition, the plan provides for a one-time payment of $5,000, as well as subsidies for residents of the Gaza Strip who will be forced to leave it.

News.Az