WSJ: JPMorgan has $2B of frozen Russian-Turkey dollars

Russia has $2 billion frozen in JPMorgan due to U.S. Justice Department sanctions imposed amid the war in Ukraine, News.Az citing the WSJ.

The DOJ is investigating Russia for having used the U.S. bank to circumvent war sanctions, leaving the $2 billion reportedly tied to Russia's 2022 deal with a Turkey nuclear power plant in limbo, according to the Journal.

The Trump administration is now taking over and will be tasked with what to do about the investigation and what the future holds of the $2 billion. The U.S. had deemed Russia and Turkey were illegally transacting with the U.S. bank in a friendly country to evade war sanctions.

The Biden administration blocked the U.S. prosecutors' designs to just seize the $2 billion to avoid angering Turkey, sources told the Journal.

Russia and Turkey were and are large players in war-torn Syria after Bashar al-Assad fled in President Joe Biden's final weeks.

Now President Donald Trump's administration and DOJ will review the sanctions and actions, potentially leaving an economic lever in a long-expressed desire to diplomatically settle the war in Ukraine.

Turkey referred the Journal's questions on the seized $2 billion to its energy ministry, which declined to comment to the paper.

Russia's Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan negotiated for Turkey's first nuclear power plant in a deal decades in the making.

With Russia's central bank sanctioned in 2022 amid the Ukraine war, U.S. investigators found the alleged money laundering operation tied to JPMorgan and Citigroup, which are not implicated in the DOJ investigation but mere parties to the transfers in the unnamed friendly country.

A spokeswoman for Rosatom, Russia's state-owned atomic entity, told the Journal, "As for the funds that have been unjustly withheld through third parties' influence, we expect the matter to be resolved."

Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was freed from Russia in a Biden administration prisoner exchange in 2024.

