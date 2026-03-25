Spanish PM says Middle East war 'worse' than 2003 Iraq invasion

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Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Wednesday that the current war in the Middle East represents a situation “far worse” than the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Addressing parliament, he stressed that the present conflict goes beyond the scale of the 2003 war.

“This is not the same scenario as the illegal war in Iraq. We are facing something far worse—much worse—with a potential impact that is far broader and far deeper,” he said.

News.Az