WWII-Era ordnance explosion critically injures two workers in Slovenia

Two construction workers are in critical condition after an explosion caused by what is believed to be a World War II-era ordnance in Slovenia, authorities have confirmed.

In a statement, police said the explosion took place in the morning hours at a construction site in the Rozna Dolina area near the capital Ljubljana, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The two workers sustained serious injuries and were taken to the University Medical Centre Ljubljana, the statement said.

"The cause of the explosion remains unclear, but initial findings suggest that a small, unexploded World War II-era ordnance detonated during the construction activity," it added.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

News.Az