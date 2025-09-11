Xfinity internet outage hits parts of Northern and Central California
Photo: Bloomberg
Thousands of residents in northern California are experiencing interruptions to their internet and television services due to reported "network damage," according to Xfinity.
Thousands of residents in northern California are experiencing interruptions to their internet and television services due to reported "network damage," according to Xfinity.
Xfinity says a vehicle struck a utility pole around 9 a.m. Wednesday in Rancho Cordova, disrupting both Xfinity and Comcast Business service, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.
The communities affected include customers in Clovis, Elk Grove, Fresno, Lodi, Los Banos, Madera, Mendota, Perkins, and Rancho Cordova.
Xfinity crews were still at the scene late Wednesday night trying to repair the problem.