Xfinity internet outage hits parts of Northern and Central California

Xfinity says a vehicle struck a utility pole around 9 a.m. Wednesday in Rancho Cordova, disrupting both Xfinity and Comcast Business service, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The communities affected include customers in Clovis, Elk Grove, Fresno, Lodi, Los Banos, Madera, Mendota, Perkins, and Rancho Cordova.

Xfinity crews were still at the scene late Wednesday night trying to repair the problem.