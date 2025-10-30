Xi confirms progress in China-US trade, economic talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Thursday that economic and trade teams from China and the US have held in-depth discussions and reached consensus on solutions to existing issues, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, after landing in Busan for the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, and a state visit to South Korea.

Noting that economic and trade interactions should remain ballast and driver of ties, not obstacles or sources of conflict, Xi called on both sides to focus on long-term benefits brought by cooperation rather than falling into vicious cycle of retaliation.

He also called on economic and trade teams of both sides to constantly narrow down the list of problems, and extend the list of cooperation based on the principles of equality, respect and mutual benefit.

News.Az