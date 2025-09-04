Xi tells Kim that North Korea’s importance to China ‘will remain unchanged’

+ ↺ − 16 px

During talks with Kim Jong Un, President Xi Jinping reaffirmed North Korea's continued significance to China, stating that Beijing's stance "will not change."

Kim has been on a rare foreign visit to China, his most important ally, joining Russia’s Vladimir Putin alongside Xi at a massive military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Kim and Xi held talks on Thursday evening at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, where the Chinese President said his country attached “great importance to the traditional friendship” with North Korea.

Beijing is “willing to maintain, consolidate and develop” bilateral ties, Xi said, according to state news agency Xinhua.

“No matter how the international situation changes, this position will not change,” Xi was quoted as saying.

China’s relationship with North Korea was forged in the bloodshed of the Korean War in the 1950s, and Beijing is a vital source of diplomatic, economic and political support for the isolated nuclear state.

But Pyongyang has been moving closer to Russia recently – the two countries signed a mutual defence agreement last year, and North Korean soldiers are fighting in the Ukraine war.

Xi told Kim on Thursday that China was willing to “enhance high-level exchanges and strategic communication with the DPRK... deepen mutual understanding and friendship, strengthen interactions at all levels, and carry out practical cooperation in various fields”, Xinhua said, using the acronym for North Korea.

The two countries should also strengthen co-ordination on international affairs and “safeguard their common interests”, it added.

Kim echoed Xi’s sentiments on their unchanging friendship, Xinhua said, and pledged support for China on issues such as Taiwan.

The two men had tea and dinner together, it added.

Kim’s armoured train was seen leaving Beijing shortly after the meeting ended, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

News.Az