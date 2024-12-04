XRP to hit $18: New price prediction
The Watcher Guru
The current cryptocurrency market momentum has pushed XRP to claim the $2 price, News.az reports citing the Watcher Guru .
The positive price push has ushered in a wave of positivity within the market, with several analysts reviewing how Ripple can claim higher price pedestals in no time.
The bullish market wave is now pushing XRP to touch new highs. The token has managed to finally claim the coveted $2 price mark, inviting a new influx of investors to explore the token to its fullest. Per Egrag Crypto, a noteworthy crypto analyst, XRP is yet to show its full price potential.
In a comprehensive post updated on X, Egrag Crypto outlined how XRP can easily touch the $18 mark, now that the token has started to carve its own price trajectory. He stated how the XRP price chart is showing certain candles or upticks that are signaling a meteoric rise for the token to proceed ahead. For instance, the analyst noted how the December candle on the XRP price chart is signaling an 830% surge, which could catapult XRP’s price to $18.
The positive price push has ushered in a wave of positivity within the market, with several analysts reviewing how Ripple can claim higher price pedestals in no time.
The bullish market wave is now pushing XRP to touch new highs. The token has managed to finally claim the coveted $2 price mark, inviting a new influx of investors to explore the token to its fullest. Per Egrag Crypto, a noteworthy crypto analyst, XRP is yet to show its full price potential.
In a comprehensive post updated on X, Egrag Crypto outlined how XRP can easily touch the $18 mark, now that the token has started to carve its own price trajectory. He stated how the XRP price chart is showing certain candles or upticks that are signaling a meteoric rise for the token to proceed ahead. For instance, the analyst noted how the December candle on the XRP price chart is signaling an 830% surge, which could catapult XRP’s price to $18.