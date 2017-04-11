Yelk blok: Armenian authorities care about their political interests only

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is necessary to prevent the Armenian authorities from repeating the lawlessness that was committed in the city of Vanadzor, member of Yelk bloc Davit Khajakyan told reporters.

Khajakyan, a candidate to the Yerevan Council of Elders, said the authorities fabricated changes in the legislation, according to which the illegally elected mayor, a representative of the authorities, could gather a meeting, although he still does not have a majority (opposition members of the Council of Elders boycott the vote), according to news.am.

In Yerevan the opposition has to defeat the ruling party unequivocally so that the situation could not repeat.

“The authorities do not care about the city economy, their own political interests only. At the elections in Yerevan, we need to get at least 40% of votes, so that our candidate for mayor could get a majority in the Council of Elders,” he added.

