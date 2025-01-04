Yemen launches hypersonic missile and drone at Israeli targets near Tel Aviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemen's Armed Forces carried out a hypersonic missile and drone strike on the city of Yaffa, near Tel Aviv, successfully hitting their targets during an operation on Friday.

Yemen's Armed Forces fired a hypersonic ballistic missile and an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) towards the city of Yaffa, located near Tel Aviv, on Friday.The missile, identified as the Palestine-2, accurately struck an enemy-linked power station in the region. The attack was carried out in retaliation for Israeli assaults on Gaza and in support of Palestine."The Missile Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting an enemy-linked power station east of the occupied area of Yaffa, using a hypersonic ballistic missile, type ‘Palestine 2,’" the forces said in a statement."It has successfully hit its target," they added.Additionally, the UAV Force carried out a strike on a military target in the same area using a 'Yaffa' drone, also achieving its goal."The UAVs force of the Yemeni Armed Forces also carried out a military operation targeting a military target in the occupied area Yaffa, using a ‘Yaffa’ drone, and it achieved its target successfully," the statement noted.The Yemeni Armed Forces described the operation as a victory for the Palestinian people and their fighters, framed as a response to the ongoing violence in Gaza.“This operation is a triumph for the Palestinian people and their Mujahideen fighters, in response to the massacres against our people in Gaza, and within the fifth phase of the battle of the Promised Conquest,” the forces added.Since October, Yemen's military actions have been in support of Gaza and Lebanon, both of which have been subjected to escalating Israeli assaults.The successful strikes were followed by intensified aggression from both Israel and the United States, with a particular focus on Yemeni territory. Yemen has responded by increasing its own strikes against strategic Israeli and American targets, including US warships and aircraft carriers in the region.“The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm their readiness to face any foolishness of the American and Israeli aggression forces or those involved with them from any other parties,” the statement read.“We are able to defend beloved Yemen, its sovereignty, and its legitimate rights,” it added.Yemen's National Salvation Government has issued a warning to the US and Israel, stating the consequences of their continued aggression."The Yemeni people are eager to engage in conflict with the nation’s enemies, and have been shouting the ‘death to Israel’ slogan for the past 20 years," said Zaid al-Gharsi, Director of Media and Cultural Affairs in Yemen’s National Salvation Government."However, the people have entered direct confrontation against its adversaries today, and we tell this to them that they are welcome to (their) great hell," he added.The remarks came as Washington and Tel Aviv intensified their attacks on Yemen, following the nation’s military support for Gaza and Lebanon.Gharsi also emphasized that Yemen would not cease its support for Palestine, regardless of any escalation in the conflict.“If the enemy thinks that it would stop Yemen by targeting its infrastructures, we say this to them that it is suffering from an illusion,” Gharsi stated.“We are in a state of readiness, and have prepared ourselves for all possible scenarios.”Gharsi also condemned the attempts by Israel and the US to halt Yemen’s military actions, viewing their strikes as a sign of weakness."This alone serves as an instance of ignominious defeat for them," he remarked.He further dismissed the possibility of Israel using mercenaries against Yemen, referencing the failure of a similar coalition formed years ago.“The futility of potential recourse to such instruments has already been proven. They (the enemies) united against Yemen for nine years, but failed," Gharsi said.Yemen’s Armed Forces vowed to continue their operations as long as Israel maintains its aggression and siege against Gaza.The forces also reiterated their call for action by the Arab and Islamic nations to stop Israeli massacres in Gaza.

