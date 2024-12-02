Yemen's Houthis deliver strikes on US destroyer, supply ships in Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Houthis deliver strikes on US destroyer, supply ships in Gulf of Aden

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemen's Houthi rebels have announced that they carried out an operation targeting a US destroyer and three supply ships in the Gulf of Aden.

Houthi spokesperson General Yahya Saree said in a statement that the operation targeted the Stena Impeccable, Maersk Saratoga, and Liberty Grace, vessels allegedly linked to the U.S. military, as well as a US destroyer, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The attack involved 16 ballistic missiles, one cruise missile, and a drone, achieving what the group described as precise hits in both the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden.The United States has not yet commented on the claim.Earlier on November 12, the Houthis carried out separate attacks on U.S. naval forces, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and two destroyers in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea. The Pentagon confirmed those attacks, stating that US vessels crossing the Bab al-Mandab Strait were targeted with at least eight drones, five ballistic missiles, and three cruise missiles.

News.Az