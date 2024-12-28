Yemeni Armed Forces strike Israeli airbase following airport attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

The spokesperson for the Yemeni military, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced on Saturday that the Yemeni army successfully carried out a strike on the Israeli Nevatim Airbase, located in the southern region of occupied Palestine, News.az reports citing Mehr news agency .

In a statement released on Saturday, spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a successful strike on the Israeli Nevatim Airbase.This operation was carried out as part of the fifth phase of their support in the ongoing Promised Conquest campaign, which comes in response to the Israeli occupation's ongoing attacks on Gaza and in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their fighters.Saree stated that the strike, which utilized a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, successfully hit its intended target, the Nevatim Airbase, located in the al-Naqab desert in southern Palestine. The missile strike was carried out with the support of divine assistance, the statement confirmed.The Yemeni Armed Forces expressed pride and honor in the widespread popular rallies held in Sanaa and across various provinces and districts in Yemen, showing unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. They also reiterated their commitment to continue their military operations against Israeli forces until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the blockade is lifted.Saree concluded by reaffirming the Yemeni military's dedication to its religious, moral, and humanitarian duties, emphasizing that the struggle against Israeli occupation will persist with further military actions in defense of Gaza and Palestine.

News.Az