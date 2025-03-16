Yemeni rebels report U.S. airstrikes have killed 31 people, including women and children
The Health Ministry, controlled by Houthi rebels, reports that the death toll from U.S. strikes in Yemen has risen to 31, including women and children.
Anees al-Asbahi, a spokesperson for the ministry, said Sunday that another 101 people were wounded in the overnight strikes.
President Donald Trump said he ordered a series of airstrikes on the Houthi-held areas in Yemen on Saturday, promising to use “overwhelming lethal force” until Iranian-backed Houthi rebels cease their attacks on shipping along a vital maritime corridor. The Houthis said at least 18 civilians were killed.
“Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom,” Trump said in a social media post. “No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World.”