If Armenia exits the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), exports from Armenia will decrease by 80%, and even in the medium term, it will not be possible to compensate for the losses with alternative directions, said Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a briefing today, News.az reports.

According to her, based on Armenian side's official statistics, exports from Armenia have increased by 10 times since 2015, primarily due to the Russian direction: "Only trade turnover with Russia nearly reached USD 12 billion last year. In 2023, trade turnover with Russia reached USD 3.4 billion. These are not humanitarian aid; they are funds honestly earned by Armenian manufacturers. This is a stimulus for the development of the Armenian economy."Zakharova noted that the official Yerevan has the right to independently determine its foreign policy vector, this is the right of a sovereign state. She urged Armenia not to politicize the practical aspects of such decisions excessively and not to divide them into "black and white."The Russian MFA spokesperson emphasized that no one in Europe or the USA is waiting for Armenian products: “Agree, if they were waiting, they would take them. What’s the problem? If they want to help so much and these products are so irreplaceable, then why don’t they take them? They would have taken them by now!"Zakharova also reminded that in 2024, Armenia's trade with the EU and the USA significantly decreased, remaining approximately six times less than trade turnover with Russia.

News.Az