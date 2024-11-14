Zambia calls for accelerated efforts to fight diabetes
@Xinhua
Zambia on Thursday joined the rest of the world in commemorating this year's World Diabetes Day with the government calling for concerted efforts to tackle the disease, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.
This year's commemoration is being held under the theme "Empowering global health."
Minister of Health Elijah Muchima said increased incidences of the disease pose significant health challenges, a situation that was threatening healthcare services and economies.
"This year's theme is a call to action that emphasizes the importance of collaboration between stakeholders. It also means equipping individuals and communities with the knowledge and resources they need to manage diabetes effectively," he said.
According to him, the prevalence of diabetes in Zambia in 2021 was estimated at 11.9 percent in the age group 20 years to 79 years while the International Diabetes Federation has estimated that over 535 million adults were living with diabetes worldwide, with the figure projected to rise to 700 million by 2045.
The minister said the government was committed to addressing the disease and was aligned with the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Diabetes Compact which emphasizes improved prevention, education, and access to quality healthcare.
The government, he said, was promoting preventive measures to curb diabetes such as educating people to change behavior on lifestyles through regular exercise and a healthy diet, among others.
He also said the government was promoting early screening, diagnosis, and treatment of diabetes to prevent complications.
Nathan Bakyaita, the WHO representative in Zambia, said diabetes has remained a serious public health concern burdening healthcare systems and impacting millions of lives. He said the WHO launched the Global Diabetes Compact to reduce diabetes risks and ensure access to equitable, affordable, and quality treatment.
