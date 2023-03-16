Zelensky and UK's Sunak discuss situation at the front lines, Ukrainian president says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday about the latest at the front lines around the eastern city of Bakhmut, Zelensky said in a post on his official Twitter account, News.az reports citing CNN.

"As always, we have concrete results in increasing defense and economic support for Ukraine. Appreciate UK's unwavering position," he added.

