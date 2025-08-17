Zelensky arrived in Brussels to participate in a meeting of the coalition of the willing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, where he was met by President Ursula von der Leyen.

Before the start of the meeting they took an official photo, shaking hands with each other, News.Az informs via Interfax Ukraine.

Following the results, the leaders are expected to come out to the press.

The Ukrainian president's press secretary, Serhiy Nikiforov, told reporters that following the meeting between Zelensky and von der Leyen, a press conference is planned. After that, they will take part in an online meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing.

