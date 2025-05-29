Zelensky says he discussed Taurus long-range missiles with Merz

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the potential delivery of German Taurus cruise missiles with Chancellor Friedrich Merz during his visit to Berlin, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"The Taurus issue was discussed in a one-to-one meeting between the Chancellor and me," he told the German broadcaster RTL.

Work is being done in this direction, but both agreed not to discuss the matter publicly in the future, Zelensky said, vowing he would adhere to this promise.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion for more than three years.

It particularly lacks long-range weapons to destroy strategically important military installations in the Russian hinterland and Russian war logistics.

So far, Ukraine has received ATACMS missiles from the United States and the Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles from the UK and France.

In Germany, there has been an ongoing discussion about delivering Taurus cruise missiles with a range of about 500 kilometres, as requested by Kiev. Former chancellor Olaf Scholz consistently rejected this, out of concern that it would make Germany a party to the war.

Merz did not want to rule out the delivery of Taurus missiles in the future. However, it was agreed in Berlin that Germany would assist Ukraine in building its own long-range missiles.

