Zelensky urges allies to act fast against Russia's aggression: "The world must not hesitate today and ever"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his address to the World Economic Forum to call for speedier decision-making to combat Russian aggression against his country, News.az reports citing CNN.

"The tyranny is outpacing the democracy. Russia needed less than one second to start the war. ... The time the free world uses to think is used by the terrorist state to kill. Ukraine and its allies have been resisting it for almost a year, this period proved all of our prompt actions brought positive results," he said via video to the crowd in Davos, Switzerland.

Zelesnky said "the world was hesitant" when Russia took over Crimea in 2014 and then when it attempted to invade the whole country in February 2022.

"The world must not hesitate today and ever," he said, adding that "the world must make faster than Russia makes its new moves."

"The supplying of Ukraine with air defense systems must outpace Russia's next missile attacks. ... The restoration of security and peace in Ukraine must outpace Russia's attacks on security and peace in other countries," Zelensky said.

He said he last addressed the forum three years ago, when the world was fighting Covid-19.

"In three years, we will be discussing new challenges and threats in Davos. What will this mean? it will mean We will definitely overcome the current threat. If history repeats itself at first the world either fails to notice or underestimates a threat, then it unites to resist it, and then the world wins every time," the Ukrainian president said.