Zelenskyy and Trump engage in extensive talks during NATO summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Wednesday that he had a "long and substantive" meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands.

“I had a long and substantive meeting with President Trump @POTUS. We covered all the truly important issues. I thank Mr. President, I thank the United States,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on X, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Zelenskyy also said they discussed how to “achieve a ceasefire and a real peace” in Ukraine, as well as “how to protect our people” amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv armed conflict.

“We appreciate the attention and the readiness to help bring peace closer,” the Ukrainian president noted, adding: “Details will follow.”

US authorities, including Trump, have not yet commented on Zelenskyy’s remarks.

