Chelsea sacks Rosenior after three-month tenure

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Chelsea have dismissed head coach Liam Rosenior after just 106 days in charge of the club.

Rosenior signed a five-and-a-half-year deal after arriving from French club Strasbourg, also owned by Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

But he managed just 11 wins in 23 matches across all competitions and Tuesday's 3-0 defeat at Brighton was Chelsea's fifth consecutive league defeat without scoring, the club's worst scoreless run since 1912.

Rosenior described the performance as "indefensible" and "unacceptable" after facing angry chants from Chelsea's travelling supporters on the south coast.

The defeat led to the Blues slipping to seventh in the Premier League, seven points behind Liverpool who occupy the fifth and final Champions League spot.

"Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season," Chelsea said.

"This has not been a decision the club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season."

Sources have told BBC Sport that Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, Fulham head coach Marco Silva and former Dortmund boss Edin Terzic are under consideration as possible replacements for Rosenior.

Iraola, 43, announced last week that he will leave Bournemouth at the end of the season, while Silva's contract at rivals Fulham is due to expire in July. Terzic, meanwhile, was under consideration by Tottenham to replace Thomas Frank when the Dane was sacked earlier this season.

Calum McFarlane will take over as interim manager until the end of the season.

McFarlane, who was Rosenior's assistant, was in charge for a 1-1 draw against Manchester City and a defeat at Fulham in January after previous boss Enzo Maresca was sacked.

"As the club works to bring stability to the head coach position, we will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment," Chelsea added.

Rosenior won five of his 13 games in the Premier League and led the Blues to four victories in the FA Cup - all against lower-league opposition - to reach the semi-finals.

McFarlane's first game in charge comes on Sunday when Chelsea face Leeds at Wembley for a place in the FA Cup final (15:00 BST).

News.Az