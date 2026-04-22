Latvia open to broader trade with Azerbaijan, says president

“I think it is very important that during this time of turbulence, seeing what is happening in Europe and also in the Middle East, all the geopolitical challenges, we are trying to find new ways of cooperation with our very good and trusted partners. And Azerbaijan for Latvia is, was and will be the principal trading and political partner in the South Caucasus region and, actually, in the broader region,” the President of Latvia noted, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He noted that Latvia, as a member of the European Union, the OECD, as well as NATO, is very much ready to work and to support cooperation between Azerbaijan and those organizations, bilateral organizations, to use all the expertise to promote economic relations.

“And we also highly value the fact that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner not only for Latvia but for many European countries, be it in the political field, be it in the economic field, but most importantly, in the energy field,” Edgars Rinkēvičs emphasized.