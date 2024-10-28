Zelenskyy arrives in Iceland for the fourth Ukraine-Nordic Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Iceland on Monday for the fourth Ukraine-Nordic Summit, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This marks my first working visit to Iceland, where I will participate in the Fourth Ukraine-Nordic Summit and hold bilateral talks with its participants,” Zelenskyy said on X.Indicating that he will hold talks with the Icelandic, Danish, Norwegian, Finnish, and Swedish premiers, Zelenskyy said he will also meet his Icelandic counterpart Halla Tomasdottir and representatives of the country’s parliament.Zelenskyy said their discussions will focus on support for Ukraine’s “victory plan” in its war with Russia, and areas where cooperation between both sides can “yield maximum results.”He went on to list these areas as “financing Ukrainian weapons production and long-range capabilities, winterization efforts, maritime security, restriction on Russia’s shadow fleet, enhancing defense assistance, providing training and equipment for Ukrainian forces.”“The Nordic countries are our principled and resolute allies, and the Ukraine-Nordic Platform stands as one of our most productive multilateral formats. Together, we continue working to realize its full potential,” he added.The "victory plan" is composed of five major points, namely inviting Ukraine to join NATO, strengthening Ukraine’s capability to reclaim territory from Russia, deploying “a comprehensive non-nuclear deterrence package on its territory,” developing Ukraine’s strategic economic potential, and ensuring post-conflict security in the Euro-Atlantic region.The previous Ukraine-Nordic Summit was held in the Swedish capital Stockholm late May.

News.Az