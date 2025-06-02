Zelenskyy holds talks with Mark Rutte

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The Head of State informed him about today’s meeting in Istanbul, which resulted in important agreements on the exchange of prisoners and the return of the fallen. However, Russia did not support either an unconditional ceasefire or negotiations between Ukraine and Russia at the highest level, News.Az reports citing the official website of President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Rutte devoted special attention to the next diplomatic steps and increasing pressure on Russia.

The President and the NATO Secretary General also discussed Ukraine’s long-range capabilities.

A key focus of the meeting was the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague. The President emphasized the importance of Ukraine being properly represented at the summit – as a signal to Russia that the Alliance remains committed to its core principles.

News.Az