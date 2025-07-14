Zelenskyy names Yuliya Svyrydenko as next Prime Minister in major government reshuffle

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) met with First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko (R) in Kyiv on July 14, 2025. (Volodymyr Zelenskyy / X)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially nominated First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliya Svyrydenko as the country’s next Prime Minister, initiating a long-anticipated government reshuffle.

“I have proposed that Yuliia Svyrydenko lead the Government of Ukraine and significantly renew its work,” Zelenskyy announced on X, adding that he expects her to present a new government action plan soon, News.Az reports.

Zelenskyy and Svyrydenko met earlier on Monday in Kyiv to discuss key priorities including U.S. and EU cooperation, economic reforms, arms production, and executive branch restructuring.

For Svyrydenko’s appointment to move forward, current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal must submit his resignation to parliament, which must then vote on the matter. Should parliament accept, the government will officially resign, and lawmakers will have 30 days to vote on a new prime minister.

Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party, which holds a parliamentary majority, is expected to back the move.

Shmyhal, who became Prime Minister in 2020, is Ukraine’s longest-serving head of government since independence. Speculation about his replacement has swirled since mid-2024, though he remained in office through multiple cabinet changes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information emerges.

