Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s victory plan ‘fully prepared’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that Ukraine’s victory plan is now fully prepared, detailing all key points and necessary appendices.

In a video message shared on his X page, Zelenskyy emphasized that the focus now is on the determination to implement the plan, News.Az reports.“I can now say that our Victory Plan is fully prepared – all points, key focuses, and necessary detailed annexes have been clearly defined. Everything has been thoroughly worked through. The most important thing now is having the determination to implement it,” he said.“There is no alternative to peace — no freezing of the war, or any other manipulations that would simply shift Russian aggression to another stage. We need reliable and lasting security for Ukraine, and, by extension, for all of Europe. That’s what we’re working towards,” the Ukrainian president added.However, Zelenskyy stated that promises by their allies regarding the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine are still not fully fulfilled.“We have clear tasks for equipping our brigades – including equipment and training. Promises regarding air defense systems made during the Washington summit are still not fully fulfilled. It’s crucial to see more results for our air shield right now, at the start of autumn,” he said.

