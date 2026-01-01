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$29 Billion
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$29 Billion
Latest News
Navy launches 30-year plan to modernize U.S. shipbuilding
UK and Azerbaijan expanded defence cooperation over the past four years, Fergus Auld says
What are Snapchat Cameo Stories and why are they gaining attention again?
Argentina’s auto parts industry suffers from trade liberalization
EU invites Taiban members to discuss Afghan migrant returns
Russian strikes kill six in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Region
US Pentagon estimates Iran war cost has reached nearly $29 billion
Dubai Police warn residents over fake Hajj offers and online scams
Azerbaijan presents short film at Italian international festival
Tehran files U.S. complaint over June conflict, nuclear sites
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