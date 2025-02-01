News.az
News
Ahmad Al-sharaa
Tag:
Ahmad Al-sharaa
Syria and Saudi Arabia sign major deals in Damascus
07 Feb 2026-18:58
Trump and Syrian leader discuss post-conflict cooperation, reconstruction
28 Jan 2026-02:00
Syrian president to visit Moscow for talks with Putin
27 Jan 2026-16:28
Al-Sharaa and Trump pledge support for Syria's unity
20 Jan 2026-01:55
Syria introduces new banknotes after redenomination
29 Dec 2025-23:47
US, Syrian presidents hold "constructive" talks on Syria's unity, reconstruction
11 Nov 2025-02:00
US lifts sanctions on Syrian president ahead of Trump meeting
07 Nov 2025-23:29
Syrian president to attend COP30 climate summit in Brazil
05 Nov 2025-21:15
Syrian President announces reforms and commits to national renewal
24 Sep 2025-23:59
Turkish President Erdogan meets Syrian President Assad in New York
24 Sep 2025-20:12
